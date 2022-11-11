BMO Capital Markets Cuts Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Price Target to $12.00

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SNPO. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
Snap One Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $9.51 on Friday. Snap One has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $721.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap One
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Snap One during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap One by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Snap One by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Snap One during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Snap One during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.
Snap One Company Profile
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
