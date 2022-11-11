BMO Capital Markets Cuts Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Price Target to $12.00

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SNPO. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $9.51 on Friday. Snap One has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $721.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Snap One had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $296.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap One will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Snap One during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap One by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Snap One by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Snap One during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Snap One during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

