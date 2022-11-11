BMO Capital Markets Cuts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$36.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VET. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Vermilion Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.36.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET stock opened at C$28.02 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$11.15 and a one year high of C$39.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$30.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.92. The company had revenue of C$858.84 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 9.0699994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vermilion Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total value of C$200,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$282,256.08. In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total value of C$200,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$282,256.08. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,433,270.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

