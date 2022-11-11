BMO Capital Markets Increases Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target to C$5.75

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FSM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

NYSE FSM remained flat at $3.47 on Friday. 346,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,328,015. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $5.52. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $167.87 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 6.26%. Equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,027,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,118,000 after purchasing an additional 336,738 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,518,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after buying an additional 267,433 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after buying an additional 169,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 1,657,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 446.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

