BMO Capital Markets Lowers ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$6.00.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.27.
ECN Capital Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of ECN stock traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$3.22. The company had a trading volume of 239,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,317. The firm has a market cap of C$794.63 million and a P/E ratio of 28.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.73. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$2.86 and a twelve month high of C$12.24.
ECN Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.72%.
Insider Activity
In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$67,166,953.63. In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$67,166,953.63. Also, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 639,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,593,130.14. Insiders have purchased 330,391 shares of company stock worth $1,812,935 over the last 90 days.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
Recommended Stories
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.