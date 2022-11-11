BMO Capital Markets Lowers ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$6.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.27.

ECN Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ECN stock traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$3.22. The company had a trading volume of 239,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,317. The firm has a market cap of C$794.63 million and a P/E ratio of 28.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.73. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$2.86 and a twelve month high of C$12.24.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$75.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.72%.

Insider Activity

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$67,166,953.63. In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$67,166,953.63. Also, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 639,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,593,130.14. Insiders have purchased 330,391 shares of company stock worth $1,812,935 over the last 90 days.

About ECN Capital

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

