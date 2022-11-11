BMO Capital Markets Lowers Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Price Target to C$21.00

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

Leon’s Furniture stock traded down C$1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$17.01. 35,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,807. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.98. Leon’s Furniture has a fifty-two week low of C$14.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.41. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$647.04 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture will post 2.5899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

