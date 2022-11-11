Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BOWFF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Desjardins upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.28.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.47. 981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 82.87% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $95.82 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

