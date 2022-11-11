Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BOWFF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.47. 981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.38. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $48.50.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.82 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 82.87%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

