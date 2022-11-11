Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the October 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDNNY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 340 to SEK 320 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 375 to SEK 325 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 350 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 305 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

BDNNY stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.54.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

Featured Articles

