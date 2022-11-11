Bombardier, Inc. Class B (BBD.B) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE: BBD.B):

11/7/2022 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$78.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$59.00 to C$61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$75.00 to C$80.00.

11/4/2022 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$63.00 to C$65.00.

11/4/2022 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Vertical Research from C$45.00 to C$53.00.

10/25/2022 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$49.00.

10/20/2022 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

BBD.B opened at C$41.64 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$18.30 and a one year high of C$48.75. The company has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.49.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

