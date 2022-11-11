Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $2,650.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,441.70.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,946.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,802.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1,933.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $37.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 92.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.