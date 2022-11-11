Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at TD Securities

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BLX has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB cut Boralex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$55.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$46.75.

Boralex Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:BLX traded up C$0.26 on Thursday, hitting C$38.91. 65,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$30.04 and a 12 month high of C$51.55.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

In related news, Director Dany St-Pierre bought 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$70,695.96.

Boralex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Featured Articles

