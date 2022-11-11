Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,419,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,881,000 after buying an additional 1,953,016 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7,764.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 525,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 518,807 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 291,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,797,000 after purchasing an additional 73,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of DSI opened at $73.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.15. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.