Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,185,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

