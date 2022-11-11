Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 254,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 26,422 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 124,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period.

VEU opened at $49.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

