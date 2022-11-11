Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $412,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $211.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.