Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $441,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $79.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.41 and a 52-week high of $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,172. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

