Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 183 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $168.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.45.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

