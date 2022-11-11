Boston Financial Mangement LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 44,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 86,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $58.08.

