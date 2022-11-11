Boston Pizza Royalties (BPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.
Boston Pizza Royalties Stock Performance
Boston Pizza Royalties has a twelve month low of C$19.36 and a twelve month high of C$23.48.
Boston Pizza Royalties Company Profile
