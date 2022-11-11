Boston Pizza Royalties (BPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Stock Performance

Boston Pizza Royalties has a twelve month low of C$19.36 and a twelve month high of C$23.48.

Boston Pizza Royalties Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

