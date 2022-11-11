Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Increased to C$250.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.70.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

BYDGF traded up $6.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.99. 1,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.00. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $172.45.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

