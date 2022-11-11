Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Increased to C$240.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$225.00 to C$240.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$194.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$223.71.

Shares of TSE:BYD traded up C$2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$211.26. 3,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$186.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$164.62. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$117.48 and a 12-month high of C$217.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 163.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$782.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$729.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

