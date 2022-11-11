BP (NYSE:BP) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $36.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.
BP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($5.99) to GBX 530 ($6.10) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 540 ($6.22) to GBX 566 ($6.52) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BP to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.94.
BP Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $32.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BP has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.75.
BP Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of BP
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC grew its stake in BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BP by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,837,000 after buying an additional 351,830 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in BP by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 937,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after buying an additional 16,822 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,904,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BP by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 205,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BP (BP)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.