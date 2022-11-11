BP (NYSE:BP) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $36.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.

BP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($5.99) to GBX 530 ($6.10) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 540 ($6.22) to GBX 566 ($6.52) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BP to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.94.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $32.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BP has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3604 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC grew its stake in BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BP by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,837,000 after buying an additional 351,830 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in BP by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 937,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after buying an additional 16,822 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,904,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BP by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 205,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

