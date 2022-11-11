Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 18,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 295,021 shares.The stock last traded at $11.48 and had previously closed at $10.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAK. Scotiabank raised Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Braskem Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 51.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after buying an additional 54,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Braskem by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 48,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Braskem by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,461 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Braskem by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Braskem during the 1st quarter worth about $2,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

