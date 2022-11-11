Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Down 90.6% in October

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the October 15th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Braveheart Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RIINF remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 15,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,979. Braveheart Resources has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

