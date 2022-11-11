Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $70.00

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.81), with a volume of 92449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.83).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of £209.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,799.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 76.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 81.16.

In other Brickability Group news, insider Susan McErlain purchased 24,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £19,986.68 ($23,012.87).

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

