Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) & PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Head to Head Review

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brickell Biotech and PharmaCyte Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $400,000.00 12.43 -$39.47 million ($13.52) -0.13 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$4.24 million ($0.23) -12.96

PharmaCyte Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brickell Biotech. PharmaCyte Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -643.48% -156.10% -128.23% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -5.29% -5.25%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Brickell Biotech and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brickell Biotech and PharmaCyte Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 1 2 0 2.67 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brickell Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 5,102.31%. Given Brickell Biotech’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PharmaCyte Biotech beats Brickell Biotech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors. It has license and collaboration agreements with Carna Biosciences, Inc., Voronoi Inc., Bodor Laboratories, Inc. and Dr. Nicholas S. Bodor, and AnGes, Inc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreatic and other solid cancerous tumors; a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes, which include encapsulated genetically modified insulin-producing cells; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the cannabis plant. It has a research agreement with the University of Technology, Sydney to create a version of melligen cells to treat diabetes; and the University of Northern Colorado to develop methods for the identification, separation, and quantification of constituents of cannabis. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

