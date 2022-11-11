Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Up 324.2% in October

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 324.2% from the October 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 23rd.

Bridgestone Trading Up 5.1 %

BRDCY opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. Bridgestone has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

