Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 28,789 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 28,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $150,278.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,546,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,952,985.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brightcove alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $559,000.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,976 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $65,636.48.

On Thursday, October 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,362 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,353.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,800 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 27,110 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $171,877.40.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,539 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $16,249.60.

On Monday, September 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,131 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $13,638.40.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 27,700 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $178,942.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,150.00.

Brightcove Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $10.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCOV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brightcove by 17.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.