BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) PT Raised to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BSIG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $20.78 on Monday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.64.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BrightSphere Investment Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.