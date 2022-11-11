Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $7.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Brilliant Earth Group shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 6,636 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BRLT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $574.07 million, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $108.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

