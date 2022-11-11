Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 3.3% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $1,672,455,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,370,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,708,000 after acquiring an additional 255,920 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,772,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,908,000 after acquiring an additional 963,894 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,005,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,730,000 after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY traded down $3.90 on Friday, reaching $75.48. 760,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,663,233. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $81.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $160.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,861 shares of company stock worth $20,275,587 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

