British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Shares Gap Down to $38.70

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.70, but opened at $37.50. British American Tobacco shares last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 40,560 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco

About British American Tobacco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 91.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,035,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,077,000 after buying an additional 13,859,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8,377.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,686,000 after buying an additional 1,189,386 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after buying an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in British American Tobacco by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,414,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,807,000 after buying an additional 897,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Stories

