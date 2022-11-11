British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Shares Gap Down to $38.70

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.70, but opened at $37.50. British American Tobacco shares last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 40,560 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62.
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
