Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.94-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BRX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,694. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,408,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 67,550 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,575,000 after buying an additional 909,512 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth $80,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 37.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 72,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $643,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

