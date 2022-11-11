Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Cut by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $52,627,000 after buying an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $509.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $470.97 and its 200-day moving average is $512.83. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $206.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

