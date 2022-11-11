Brokerages Set Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) PT at $793.33

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $793.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LDSCY. AlphaValue lowered shares of Land Securities Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 900 ($10.36) to GBX 650 ($7.48) in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSCY opened at $8.26 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

