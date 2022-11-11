Brokerages Set LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) PT at $6.00

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on LiveVox from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
LiveVox Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LVOX opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. LiveVox has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of -0.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveVox
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveVox by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,865 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LiveVox Company Profile
LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.
