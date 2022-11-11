Brokerages Set LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) PT at $6.00

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on LiveVox from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

LiveVox Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LVOX opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. LiveVox has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of -0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveVox

LiveVox ( NASDAQ:LVOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveVox had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $32.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LiveVox will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveVox by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,865 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

