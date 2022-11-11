Brokerages Set W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) PT at $87.00

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,389,000 after buying an additional 1,868,954 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,913,000 after buying an additional 460,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,874,000 after buying an additional 17,709 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 1.8 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

NYSE:WPC opened at $79.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.76. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.25%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

