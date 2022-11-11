Brokers Issue Forecasts for Federal Signal Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FSS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of FSS stock opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,761,000 after acquiring an additional 81,323 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 47.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,931,000 after acquiring an additional 965,940 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,659,000 after acquiring an additional 148,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,979,000 after acquiring an additional 27,052 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.93%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.