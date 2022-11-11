Brokers Offer Predictions for Vaxcyte, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vaxcyte in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.20) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.27). The consensus estimate for Vaxcyte’s current full-year earnings is ($3.27) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vaxcyte’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.64) EPS.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11).

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.12. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $46.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 17,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $494,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $274,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 17,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $494,284.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,563 shares of company stock worth $2,598,401 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 9.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at $2,150,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

See Also

