Brokers Set Expectations for Natera, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRAGet Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Natera in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($5.69) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($5.72). The consensus estimate for Natera’s current full-year earnings is ($5.75) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Natera’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.13) EPS.

NTRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NTRA stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81. Natera has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Natera by 12.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 66.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,576.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $38,381.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,755.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,576.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $164,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,359 shares of company stock worth $797,832 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

