Brokers Set Expectations for Rogers Communications Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $2.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.87. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 58.69%.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
