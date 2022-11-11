Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company.

BKD stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,848. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 48.61% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $689.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 270,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 203,961 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

