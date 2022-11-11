Brookline Capital Management Comments on Caribou Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) – Brookline Capital Management lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Caribou Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.78) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.72). The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.78) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.28) EPS.

CRBU has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. Caribou Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.81.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 714.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $485,242.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,389,101.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $485,242.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,389,101.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Caribou Biosciences by 88.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,319,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,153 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Caribou Biosciences by 118.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Caribou Biosciences by 2,754.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 497,692 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 79.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 330,074 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

