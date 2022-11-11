BTS Chain (BTSC) Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. BTS Chain has a market capitalization of $95.28 million and approximately $6,707.58 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTS Chain token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BTS Chain has traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.68 or 0.00579150 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,086.48 or 0.30157049 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000311 BTC.

BTS Chain launched on October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BTS Chain is www.btschain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTS Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTS Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

