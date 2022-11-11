Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Buffalo Coal Corp. (CVE:BUF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Buffalo Coal Stock Down 33.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.21 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

Get Buffalo Coal alerts:

Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.01 million during the quarter.

About Buffalo Coal

Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining company in South Africa. It primarily focuses on the Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,513 hectares and Magdalena mine covering an area of approximately 1,844 hectares located in the Kwa-Zulu, Natal Province of South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buffalo Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buffalo Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.