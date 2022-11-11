Builders FirstSource, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now forecasts that the company will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $15.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BLDR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 14.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

BLDR opened at $65.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.02. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $96,810,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 100.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000,000 after buying an additional 1,049,896 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 579.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,171,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,914,000 after buying an additional 999,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 16.4% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,055,000 after buying an additional 909,392 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource



Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

