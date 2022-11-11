Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $65.08 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $86.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 27,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 277.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

