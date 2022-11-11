Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2022

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 14.1 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $65.08 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $86.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 27,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 277.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.