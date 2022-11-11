Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Cowen

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BMBL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bumble from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bumble from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.29.

Bumble Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of Bumble stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 57,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 143.95 and a beta of 1.90. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 35.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,492,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,024,000 after buying an additional 3,507,511 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 40.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,852,000 after buying an additional 3,217,224 shares during the last quarter. Accel Leaders Fund Associates L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,801,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 305.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,147,000 after buying an additional 1,315,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 667.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,250,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,239,000 after buying an additional 1,087,602 shares during the last quarter.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

