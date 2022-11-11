Bvf Partners L. P/Il Acquires 1,710,358 Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Stock

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,710,358 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $9,971,387.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,870,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,737,842.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rain Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RAIN stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $153.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.33. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $17.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Rain Therapeutics by 224,900.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 79.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 18.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Rain Therapeutics

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Rain Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

