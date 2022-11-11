CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Stock Up 1.2 %

CAE stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.61. 14,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,036. CAE has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). CAE had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in CAE by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CAE by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.